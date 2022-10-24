Following fatal crash, Taos teen charged with providing alcohol to minors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Taos County deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover near Los Cordovas Road south of Taos.

When deputies arrived, they found a silver Jeep Patriot on its roof. They said there were seven teenagers involved in the crash.

The driver and two other teens were airlifted to UNM Hospital in critical condition. Three others were treated at Holy Cross Hospital. One teen, a Taos High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

“This is a senseless tragedy that has struck our community and it’s extremely disappointing that in this day and age, anyone would knowingly host an underage drinking party or choose to drink and drive,” Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a release.

18-year-old Haley Martinez of Taos has been charged with eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly supplying the underage teens with alcohol at a party.