Food truck park to open in NW Albuquerque next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A fleet of food trucks has taken over a corridor in west Albuquerque with the goal of bringing more families, and opportunities, to an area many say need it the most.

It’s the final touch on a big development project years in the making.

“I love food trucks it’s really nice when they set up a table on the side for you to eat there, but most of the time it’s grab and go, you eat it in your car whatever,” said Joe Lujan, owner of Nuevo Atrisco Food Truck Park.

Along with lots of food options, there’s also a taproom built out of a shipping container.

“Some wine, some bottled beers to go with drafts, and then we’re also going to have not a full bar but small batch margaritas stuff like that,” said Lujan.

And plenty of space for family and friends to come together in a part of town that was needing some new life.

“The main thing is there’s a really awesome place for them to hang out here,” said Chris Baca, president of Yes Housing, Inc. “There isn’t anything much in terms of the attraction as you might imagine you drove around and saw a lot of empty fields, so the growth is going to come this way anyway.”

Yes Housing, Inc. along with the City of Albuquerque started this project in 2018 with Phase One, providing more than 70 affordable housing units.

“We needed the rooftops to make this site economically viable,” said Baca.

Baca says this is just the start of new things to come for this part of town.

“Not only are we building affordable housing, we’re also building economic opportunity and activity, and enticement for others to move in,” said Baca.

The food truck park is on Central and Unser and is set to hold it’s grand opening next Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. It will open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will stay open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.