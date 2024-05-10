Forecast: A look at the weather expected for Mother’s Day weekend

If you have plans outside for Mother's Day weekend, you might want a backup plan indoors.

In Santa Fe, there appears to be a very good chance of showers and storms Saturday. There will also be a good chance of rain Sunday, although somewhat lower.

In Albuquerque, it looks like there will be a decent chance of a passing storm Saturday, especially into the afternoon. The chance for a passing shower will continue into Mother’s Day.

