Forecast: A look at the weather expected for Mother’s Day weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have plans outside for Mother’s Day weekend, you might want a backup plan indoors.
In Santa Fe, there appears to be a very good chance of showers and storms Saturday. There will also be a good chance of rain Sunday, although somewhat lower.
In Albuquerque, it looks like there will be a decent chance of a passing storm Saturday, especially into the afternoon. The chance for a passing shower will continue into Mother’s Day.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards has a look at the forecast in the video above.
