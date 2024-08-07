Forest Service to close trails around Wheeler Peak

The trails will close for cultural reasons, officials say.

CARSON NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. — The Carson National Forest will close some of the trails around Wheeler Peak and Williams Lake for around 10 days this month.

A representative said it’s for tribal traditional and cultural purposes. They will close these trails:

Williams Lake (#62)

Wheeler Summit (#67)

Wheeler Peak (#90) between La Cal Basin and Wheeler Peak

Lost Lake (#91) between Horseshoe Lake and Wheeler Peak

The Williams Lake basin, including Kachina and Lake Fork peaks, and the ridgeline from east of Taos Cone to Simpson Peak, will also be closed.

The U.S. Forest Service will soon release a map and forest orders.

“It is critical that the Forest Service listen and work with tribal communities,” Forest Supervisor James Duran said. “And we are happy to continue supporting traditional needs that exist across the landscape.”

Duran added they recognize it does create an inconvenience for visitors, so they recommend using these trails in the meantime: