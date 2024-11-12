Former APS bus attendant charged with child abuse

For the first time, we are getting a look at disturbing claims involving an incident on an Albuquerque Public Schools bus.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the first time, we are getting a look at disturbing claims involving an incident on an Albuquerque Public Schools bus.

Back in September, staff at the Highland Complex Special Education Diagnostic Center reported fresh scratches on a student’s neck after getting off Debbie Chavira’s bus.

That forced an investigation, and APS found video of Chavira hitting the student with a plastic sign or her hands.

Court records say the student is autistic and nonverbal. Officers could not interview him because the student can’t communicate through writing either.

APS found multiple incidents of her hitting the student on several days.

In a statement, an APS spokesperson said, “APS does not tolerate this kind of behavior.” Once APS found out what was happening, Chavira was placed on immediate leave, before launching an investigation and filing criminal charges.

Chavira resigned on Sept. 5 and is no longer employed at APS. She is charged with five counts of child abuse.

Chavira had her pretrial detention hearing back in October. A judge released with her with conditions.

No further court dates have been scheduled yet.