Former APS elementary teacher convicted of sexual abuse receives sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The former Albuquerque Public Schools elementary teacher found guilty of sexually abusing one of his students was in court Friday.

Danny Aldaz was sentenced and learned he will stay in prison for 57 years.

In August, a jury convicted Aldaz for molesting a 7-year-old student in his classroom in 2019. Other students have made similar allegations, and attorneys believe there may be more victims out there.

In 2021, our 4 Investigates team uncovered pictures of a makeshift closet in Aldaz’s second grade classroom. Prosecutors say Aldaz created the space by blocking off a hallway with a filing cabinet and a red blanket.

Aldaz still faces multiple other trials for his alleged victims, as well.

