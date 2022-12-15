Former Cuba police officer pleads guilty to deadly 2021 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A former Cuba police officer is now pleading guilty after reportedly driving drunk and crashing into an SUV, killing two people last year.

This means there will not be a trial and the next step will be sentencing for Brandon Barber.

Barber was a Cuba police officer, and was off-duty when police say he caused a horrible crash on I-25. He was driving the wrong way and hit an SUV head-on.

On Wednesday, days before the trial was set to start, deputies led Barber out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

A judge ruled he’ll now stay in jail, after Barber changed all his pleas to guilty – even though he did not have any agreement with the prosecution. He’s facing up to 45 years in prison.

“He didn’t want to have to take that family through the trauma of a trial, particularly given what the evidence looked like,” said Robert Aragon, attorney.

Sentencing is set for early February.