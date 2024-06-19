Former Lobo Josh Kerr preps for Summer Olympics

Josh Kerr, the Brooks Beasts runner, is a little more than a month away from competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Josh Kerr, the Brooks Beasts runner, is a little more than a month away from competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kerr was a standout athlete for the University of New Mexico, winning three national championships and setting the collegiate record in the 1500-meters.

This last year, he’s become a 2023 outdoor 1500-meters World Champion (3:29.38), indoor 2024 3,000-meters World Champion (7:42.98), and the British mile record holder (3:45.34).

Now he’s looking for gold in the 1500-meters this summer in Paris, France.

Kerr reflected on what it’s like to work out back in Albuquerque during his different training camps with the Brooks Beasts running club.

