Former Manzano HS dance coach appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A former dance and cheer coach at Manzano High School is accused of embezzling thousands from students. Michelle Hamrick appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Hamrick has not officially been arrested yet, but a judge ordered her to be booked at the county jail within a week.

Investigators said Hamrick defrauded Manzano of upwards of $44,000. This reportedly happened from Jul 2022 through this past January.

APS officials said this popped up on their radar after someone filed a whistleblower complaint last December.

