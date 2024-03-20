Former U.S. attorney breaks down Jaremy Smith case

Bringing Jaremy Smith to justice is not going to be cut and dry because this case involves two deaths in two states.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies tracked down Jaremy Smith and arrested him for the deadly shooting of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare. But bringing him to justice isn’t so cut and dry because this case involves two deaths in two states.

Police believe Smith is also connected to Phonesia Machado-Fore’s death, a South Carolina paramedic. They say he killed Hare near Tucumcari days later.

So, KOB 4 spoke with former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez to help break down the case.

