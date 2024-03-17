NMSP: Man wanted for officer’s murder captured in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police have confirmed that Jaremy Smith, wanted for reportedly killing Officer Justin Hare, has been captured in Albuquerque after a shooting involving the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said their deputies were involved in a pursuit and a shooting near Unser and Anderson Hill. No deputies were injured.

OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED

Police say early Friday morning Hare was killed inside his State Police vehicle on the side of I-40. Hare was reportedly just trying to help the suspect deal with a flat tire.

Smith was driving a white BMW and was on I-40, westbound, west of Tucumcari. Hare pulled over to help.

Police say Smith walked over to the passenger side of Hare’s patrol unit.

According to NMSP, a short conversation ensued about fixing the tire and Hare offered to give Smith a ride to town. Without warning, Smith reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Hare. Smith then walked to the driver’s side and shot Hare again.

NMSP says Smith pushed Hare into the passenger seat and drove away in the patrol unit, which was abandoned a short time later.

“The last words that Officer Hare uttered on this earth was an offer to help the man who is about to kill him,” NMSP Chief Troy Weisler said. “I am disgusted and I am sickened by the actions of this cold-blooded murderer.”

Hare was a New Mexico native who grew up in Logan and Moriarty. He is survived by his parents, girlfriend, and two young children. A GoFundMe page has been created for his family.

SOUTH CAROLINA CONNECTION

On Saturday, police also confirmed that the case is connected to one in South Carolina — where Smith lives. They said the BMW Smith was driving belonged to Phonesia Machado-Fore, a woman who was reported missing. Their local sheriff’s office confirmed that she was killed and her body was found not far from where she went missing. She was a local paramedic.

Police say Smith is a person of interest in her death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

The Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office is currently in the area of Unser and Anderson Hill for a deputy-involved shooting. The Multi-Agency Task Force has initiated an investigation. No deputies are injured. Details will be released as they become available. Details on a media… pic.twitter.com/2mwyMKK2fz — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) March 17, 2024