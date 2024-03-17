Witness and neighbor react to arrest of suspect in fatal police shooting

Folks in southwest Albuquerque woke up to gunshots and then chaos, as law enforcement officers swarmed the neighborhood.

Donald Gurule says it was a scary moment for him and his fiancée. They were beginning an otherwise normal Sunday morning when police swarmed the neighborhood.

“I went to pick up my fiancée from her house this morning, and I was getting something out the back of the trunk,” said Gurule.

Gurule had to get video of what he saw unfold in the Anderson Mesa Neighborhood Sunday around 7:45 a.m.

“I heard police sirens and tire screeching, and then I heard shots ring out in the neighborhood,” Gurule said.

Gurule says he saw four or five law enforcement cars rush into the neighborhood.

“The cops were up and down the neighborhood trying to catch him, finally pinned him down by the entrance of the neighborhood. Some more shots rang out,” said Gurule.

Gurule says in a matter of minutes, deputies caught a man they say is Jaremy Smith. He’s accused of killing a New Mexico State Police officer and suspected of killing a paramedic in South Carolina.

Gurule says he felt uneasy, knowing Smith must have been just a couple of houses away.

“It’s scary. It makes me nervous that somebody like that was here, that they came from somewhere else and were able to get all the way to Albuquerque. So that makes me scared and nervous,” he said. “Something else could have happened. He could have seen me outside and could have wanted to take my car to get away and murder me for my vehicle.”

Gurule swears Smith somehow got behind the wheel of a black truck during the chase, something the sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm.

Either way, he says he can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“I’m glad they got him, I’m glad they got him before anything else worse happened,” said Gurule.