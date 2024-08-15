Founder of Rainbow Ryders dies unexpectedly

The Rainbow Ryders announced the unexpected passing of founder Scott Appelman Thursday.

Appelman was a huge name in the ballooning community in Albuquerque. He founded the now famous Rainbow Ryders back in 1983 and helped shape the hot air balloon industry in Albuquerque.

The Rainbow Ryders released a statement that says in part:

“The entire Rainbow Ryders family extends its deepest condolences to Appelman’s family during this difficult time. We ask to please respect the Appelman family’s privacy. We will honor Scott’s memory by continuing to uphold the values he instilled in us and by driving the company forward with the same passion and integrity that he exemplified.”

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta issued a statement:

“The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and ballooning community are devasted to learn of the passing of Scott Appelman. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Scott’s fingerprints and legacy cover the Balloon Fiesta through his leadership on our Board of Directors, organizing the first Balloon Glow™ and Special Shape Rodeo ™. So many accomplishments which will all be celebrated and commemorated in proper time. For now, we will mourn his passing and ballooning’s loss.”

Appelman was 66 years old.