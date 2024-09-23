Fourth annual suicide prevention workout this weekend in Rio Rancho

September is Suicide Prevention Month and a local gym is hosting a workout to mark the month and remind people they're not alone.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — September is Suicide Prevention Month and a couple of gym enthusiasts are using exercise to get the word out and raise money this weekend.

This Sunday is the fourth annual Suicide Awareness Workout at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex. Anyone can join in, no matter their fitness level.

The workout event is free and open to the public but people can donate if they want to. All donations will go to the Sky Center New Mexico Intervention Project. The project provides resources to those who are struggling with their mental health.

Registration is at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. You can preregister by emailing suicideworkout505@gmail.com. Click here to learn more info or see the poster below about the workout.