Free New Mexico state park admission for residents Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — To celebrate National New Mexico Day this Friday, New Mexico residents will get free day access to all state parks.

The offer is available at the 35 state parks this Friday. All you have to do is show a valid New Mexico ID to get free day-use access.

“New Mexico’s State Parks are cherished by generations of residents across our great state,” said Toby Velasquez, State Parks Director. “We are honored to take this opportunity to support New Mexico’s love for these special places by offering free day-use. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get outside to explore, experience, and enjoy the diverse outdoor recreation opportunities that your state parks offer.”

“We are truly blessed as New Mexicans. We have such plentiful access to nature and the outdoors through our State Parks system,” said Lancing Adams, Acting Tourism Secretary. “And we hope that New Mexicans take advantage of this chance for free access to any of our State Parks.”

If you plan to camp, keep in mind this doesn’t include camping or rental fees. A full list of state parks is available here.

Officials also encourage people to support New Mexico small businesses, artists and merchants Friday. They say the state tourism department supports of 450 “Made in New Mexico” products through the New Mexico True program.

They add if you’re not sure where to start, you can check out their annual Summer Gift Guide. Click here to access that.