Funeral for Alamogordo police officer to be held Thursday

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Officer Anthony Ferguson will be laid to rest Thursday in Alamogordo.

Ferguson was shot and killed by a suspect during a foot chase over the weekend.

Ferguson’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Tays Special Events Center, located at 2400 N. Scenic Drive.

Officials advise there will be limited parking at the events center lot. Overflow parking will be at the NMSU-Alamogordo campus across from the events center.

Alamogordo City Hall will close from noon to 5 p.m. to allow employees to pay respects. The city advises services will be limited throughout the community.

KOB 4 will be holding a Pay it 4ward hotline Thursday, July 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit Officer Ferguson’s family. All hotline donations will go to the family through the nonprofit Ten-82.