Officer dies following shootout in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — An officer with the Alamogordo Police Department has died after getting shot in the line of duty Saturday.

Officer Anthony Ferguson was 41 years old. He is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter, and son. His family has asked for privacy at this time.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers in Alamogordo attempted to pull over a man, later identified as Dominic De La O, near Puerto Rico Avenue and 9th Street, but he sped off.

Soon after, officers found his car crashed and saw De La O attempting to flee. Shots were exchanged and De La O shot Ferguson with a sawed-off shotgun.

Ferguson was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center. In an update posted to Facebook late Sunday, the Alamogordo Police Department shared that Ferguson died.

During the shootout, another officer shot De La O in the leg. He is in custody.

De La O had previously pulled a gun on officers in January and was also shot during that confrontation.