Gabe Vasquez and Yvette Herrell in rematch for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional seat

New Mexico's Second Congressional seat is the hot race this cycle.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional seat is the hot race this cycle. Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory by a razor-thin margin two years ago. Republicans want that seat back.

Reporter Tamara Lopez is in Las Cruces to monitor the 2nd Congressional District race.

Vasquez is facing Yvette Herrell. This is a rematch from two years ago when Vasquez only won by 1,350 votes.

Back then, Herrell held the seat. She won it from a Democrat back in 2020.

With just a four-seat margin giving Republicans control of the U.S. House, both parties are desperate for a win.

This is only the second year with the redrawn district boundaries. It now includes the South Valley and a large portion of the Albuquerque’s West Side. To a lot of people, though, this still feels like the southern New Mexico seat.

On the Road to Decision 2024 🗳️@KOB4 pic.twitter.com/o2vtJt7VMg — Tamara Lopez (@tamcam_tv) November 5, 2024