Gabe Vasquez is projected winner of New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. – Doña Ana County election workers had a late Tuesday night and an early morning as they counted remaining absentee ballots.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the 2nd Congressional District race late Tuesday night, sending him back to a very different Washington, D.C. for a second term.

Vasquez showed up at his watch party Tuesday but refused an interview after claiming victory Wednesday.

It was a close race two years ago, with Vasquez winning by only 1,350 votes over Yvette Herrell. This year was different, Vasquez won 52% of the vote with a relatively comfortable 10,000 vote margin over Herrell, despite strong Republican numbers across New Mexico.

On Tuesday, voters shared why they wanted to make their voices heard this year. One voter says he even switched parties.

“I’m going full that way this year. I don’t normally, I’m independent. Normally, I toe the middle of the line. But this year, like I said beforehand, anything aside from a vote for the Democratic Party is a vote for fascism, in my opinion,” said Xavier Quintana, a Doña Ana County voter.

Others say they wanted Herrell back in the seat.

“Yvette Herrell is a family friend of ours, so we’re really on her side on this that to get back to the office,” said Cade Griego, a Herrell supporter.

This is the second election with the 2nd Congressional District’s new boundaries, including Albuquerque’s South Valley and a large portion of the West Side.

Herrell won several southern counties like Lea, Chaves and Otero. Vasquez picked up votes in Doña Ana and Bernalillo counties, as well as strongholds like McKinley and Cibola counties.

Results that could indicate the new boundaries have turned the once competitive seat into a one that leans democratic.

Herrell would not interview with us Tuesday night or Wednesday. But, in a tweet, she said “The results aren’t what we hoped for, but I’m so grateful to the incredible people of New Mexico 2 for their support over the years. With Donald Trump back in the White House our country’s future is bright.”

It’s an opinion Vasquez does not share.