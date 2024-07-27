Gallup police: 1 injured in shooting at Rio West Mall

GALLUP, N.M. — Gallup police are investigating after a person was shot and injured Friday evening at Rio West Mall.

According to GPD, officers responded after a shots fired call. One person was injured and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.

Police say a white car with tinted windows was seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (505)-722-2002, or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-722-6161.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.