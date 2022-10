ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Giovanni’s Pizzeria will reopen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The beloved pizzeria has been closed ever since the owner, Rosario Zito, was gunned down during a robbery.

According to a Facebook post, Giovanni’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

“We appreciate all of your support, kind words, and prayers during our time of bereavement. We are so excited to see all of your smiling faces again!”