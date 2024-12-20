Gold King Mine spill settlement funds new San Juan County extension office

It's been a little over 9 years since three million gallons of Gold King Mine wastewater filled the Animas River.

AZTEC, N.M. – It’s been a little over 9 years since three million gallons of Gold King Mine wastewater filled the Animas River.

“I think everybody remembers the mustard yellow Animas River,” said John Beckstead, a San Juan County Commission chairperson.

The disaster left a stain on this part of New Mexico, especially for people who farm.

San Juan County’s new Extension Office won’t erase the mustard-colored mess, but it will help.

“The great beginnings of this project come from a situation that was tragic for our community,” said Beckstead.

The $4.5 million building is paid for by some of the settlement money from the spill.

“The Office of Natural Resources Trustee and the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office accepted applications for projects that would restore human uses of natural resources within the Animas, and San Juan watersheds, to include farming recreation,” said Beckstead.

“When this started as just a dream, we talked about just a small office where we could have a single classroom, and it really grew and built upon all of the ideas of our staff,” said Bonnie Hopkins Byers, a New Mexico State University County Extension Program director.

The new building will sit on the 12-acre Growing Forward Farm with more office, classroom, and outdoor space to learn.

“Cooperative extension really is woven into the social fabric of our community, and we look forward to the new opportunities that this office will give us to really create a home and a space for an unlimited amount of programs,” said Byers.

It may be all smiles now, but the Gold King spill is a reminder that wasn’t always the case. The county jumped at the chance to pay it forward to the folks at the extension office.

“The extension office continues to provide resources to farmers. They were critical in disseminating information, helping farmers and ranchers during the Gold King Mine spill. Since then, they have been essential as well,” said Beckstead.