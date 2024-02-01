Golden Pride employee accused of killing coworker to remain in jail

A man accused of stabbing and killing a coworker at Golden Pride is going to be sitting in jail until his trial.

A judge decided to keep Ethan Sheppard in custody.

According to court documents, Sheppard killed his coworker Justin Husted right by the chicken room at the Golden Pride on Lomas.

On Wednesday, Golden Pride released a statement saying, out of respect for the families involved, they can’t provide further details on what happened.

The Lomas location remains closed. The chain says they have taken steps to provide counseling and pay wages and benefits to those who work at that location.

