Good Samaritan gifts mobility scooter to theft victim

Last month we met 84-year-old Jack Cutshall after someone stole his mobility scooter off his apartment porch.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local man had his mobility scooter stolen and with it, his freedom to get around.

“I parked it just outside my door. And I got up Thursday morning and went out. And there’s no scooter which was a shock, to say the least,” said 84-year-old Jack Cutshall.



We met Cutshall after someone stole his mobility scooter off his apartment porch last month. After that, many KOB 4 viewers reached out wanting to help him.



“I was very pleasantly surprised. It kind of renewed my faith in human nature because there are a bunch of wonderful people out there,” he said about the response.



One good Samaritan donated a practically brand-new motor chair to him, which Cutshall said came just in time.

“It’s just a real godsend because my legs have been really giving me fits the last several months and I’m almost to the point where I can’t walk at all anymore,” he said.



The good Samaritan didn’t want to be identified, but said she was overjoyed to give it to Cutshall.



He said he hasn’t heard back from insurance or police, but now thanks to the donation, he’s back on the open road – or at least the halls.



“This thing has been a godsend, I’ve been zooming around and luckily I haven’t gotten any speeding tickets for it,” Cutshall said.



He said it’s only been a couple of days but he’s already getting the hang of his new ride, and now he and his companion Jane can ride to dinner together again.



Cutshall said he’s forever grateful for the scooter and said now he can enjoy life fully again.



“Next I’m going to see how many races I can get involved in!”



This time he’s also guarding this scooter very closely, keeping it inside his apartment now.



“I have mentioned to everybody I know you know anything that you have to keep it locked up, keep it inside keep it under lock and key because there are a lot of bad folks out there,” Cutshall said.