Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19 again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

On Twitter, the governor says she is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating. Lujan Grisham says she will exclude herself from Thanksgiving Day celebrations and urges people to consider testing before gathering for the holidays.

The governor’s office issued the following statement Wednesday evening:

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, including the latest bivalent booster. While testing positive just before the Thanksgiving holiday is disappointing, I know that I am protecting my loved ones by isolating and not joining them for holiday festivities.

“I encourage all New Mexicans to take steps to reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses this holiday season, particularly as area hospitals are experiencing a surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses – consider testing before holiday gatherings, and please stay home if you’re sick. I especially encourage all New Mexicans to get the latest bivalent COVID-19 booster in order to stay best protected – you can schedule shots at vaccinenm.org.”

Lujan Grisham returned from a trip to Egypt on Tuesday where she was representing New Mexico and the county.

The last time the governor tested positive for COVID-19 was this year on Aug. 25.