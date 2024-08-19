Gov. Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and speak Tuesday evening.

According to the governor’s office, she will speak on the issue of health care, drawing from her experience as state health secretary from 2004-07.

The governor is a convention delegate for New Mexico as well. She will be among the delegates officially nominating Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Three of her staff members will also attend the convention. The governor’s political action committee is paying for everyone’s travel costs, according to her office.

The governor will return Friday to New Mexico.