Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs bill protecting reproductive healthcare providers

SANTA FE, N.N, – On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 13 into law, guaranteeing protections for providers who offer gender-affirming healthcare, as well as reproductive health care including abortions.

This is the second bill the governor has signed dealing with access to this type of health care.

House Bill 7 provided protections to the individuals who seek out treatment, where SB 13 grantees providers also have legal protections.

“If we don’t protect providers you can say you have access when in fact you do not, and that is exactly the strategy the country is undertaking. One, ban it make it impossible, put up every single barrier. But the best barrier is to tell providers not to train here, not to provide the care here, not to do the work. Then it doesn’t matter where you live if you can’t get what you need when you need it,” said Lujan Grisham.

Grisham was also joined by doctors who supported this bill and testified in front of committees. Now, they say providers are being supported by the state.

“This SB 13 is a game changer for patients and providers because of the legal protections this affords us, avoiding criminal penalties, civil penalties, disciplinary actions by boards,” said Dr. Eve Espy.

But the governor says these bills go beyond reproductive and gender-affirming care, it also ensures equal rights for those who are targeted in other states.

“We are going to stand firm and make it clear that we are going to protect providers, and women, and their families, and the LGBTQ community in every possible way. Then codify that work in statute,” Lujan Grisham said.