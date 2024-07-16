Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visits homeless encampment in Albuquerque

On Monday, the governor, Mayor Tim Keller, and business owners toured a homeless encampment near downtown.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller, and business owners toured a homeless encampment in Albuquerque.

This comes just days before the start of the special session, where homelessness was supposed to be a focus.

“This isn’t what we should be dealing with. When I was driving up here, an individual threw me the finger and knew exactly who I was, and told me to f— off. This is not an environment where I’m safe, where any of you are safe in broad daylight,” said Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham also answered questions from people who are battling homelessness and shared resources the state provides.