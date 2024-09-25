Grant approved to hire more first responders in Bernalillo County

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Commissioners gave the green light to a $262,000 state grant aimed at hiring more first responders in Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo County Commissioners approved the grant Tuesday night. The money will go toward hiring two firefighters or EMTs.

During the most recent regular legislative session, New Mexico lawmakers passed about $25 million in grants to create 190 firefighter and EMT positions across the state.

Bernalillo County is among the 59 public entities across New Mexico getting in on that funding.