Grit launches ‘America Has Gone to the Dogs’ presidential campaign

If you're having a "ruff" time trying to decide who to vote for president this year, a candidate is running on a "paw"-sitive platform.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re having a “ruff” time trying to decide who to vote for president this year, a candidate is running on a “paw”-sitive platform.

Grit the Labrador is running for president on the “America Has Gone to the Dogs” campaign. Over the last decade, Grit has served as attitude adjustment officer and chief happiness officer at Sport Systems in Albuquerque.

More importantly, Grit is all about supporting young people in Albuquerque.

“The final goal is we’re trying to raise as much money as we can to support kids at the Warehouse,” said Terry Gonzales, the executive director of Warehouse 505.

Every vote for Grit is a donation to Warehouse 505. Warehouse 505 is a local nonprofit that provides a place for kids to learn and find mentors in creative arts and sports.

“There’s always been a joke that Warehouse 505 is Albuquerque’s best kept secret. And we don’t want it to be a secret anymore because we offer such amazing programs for youth in the city. It’s free your kids. You can learn how to DJ, do mural arts, graphic design. We got a fashion design program,” Gonzales said of their array of programs.

If you’re tired of all of those doggone politicians, give the dog a buck. Cast more than one vote for Grit, as it’s not cheating to vote for him twice.

“Cast your vote for $1 or $20 or $50. Whatever you want.”

As of now, Grit’s campaign has raised 101,000 votes or dollars. They say that you should cast your vote because, after all — America could use a little more Grit.