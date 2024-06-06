Habtom Samuel seeks gold in 10,000m race at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Lobo freshman Habtom Samuel's big week on the track starts Wednesday night. He is at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon competing at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

EUGENE, Ore. – Lobo freshman Habtom Samuel’s big week on the track starts Wednesday night. He is at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon competing at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Samuel is racing in two events this week, the 10,000 meters and 5,000 meters.

His first race is Wednesday night in the 10; he is coming into this race ranked third in the nation. Samuel says the 10K is his favorite race as he’s seeking gold on a national stage.

“I can win easy that race. I know the good guys in the race, but I don’t care so I know how good I am, so I can do my things,” Samuel told KOB 4 on a Zoom interview Tuesday morning.

Samuel’s 10,000-meter race starts at 8:08 MT on ESPN 2. He will run the 5,000-meter race on Friday at 8:55 p.m. MT.