Harris-Walz campaign holds event at Barelas Coffee House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Harris-Walz campaign marked its first official event in New Mexico with a breakfast at Barelas Coffee House Wednesday morning.

Democratic New Mexico state leaders were on hand as well as Rep. Pete Aguilar of California made the keynote address.

KOB 4 crews caught up with him.

“We aren’t taking anything for granted and the Harris-Walz campaign will continue to campaign and be present in New Mexico,” said Aguilar.

New Mexico Republicans have said they’re hopeful the state could be in play this year.