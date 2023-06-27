Hazing allegations: Lawsuit filed by NMSU basketball players ‘resolved’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawsuits against several of the people blamed for allowing sexual assault hazing to unfold with the New Mexico State University basketball team have been dropped.

The civil lawsuits were brought by two former Aggie basketball players and one of their dads.

The lawsuits against former NMSU coach Greg Heiar, former NMSU assistant coach Dominique Taylor, and several other former NMSU basketball players have been dropped.

However, NMSU officials say they have “resolved” their case against the regents and reached a settlement.

The lawsuits shared specific alleged incidents and accused coaches of not stepping in to stop the assaults. The terms of the settlement are unclear.

A NMSU spokesperson sent KOB 4 the following statement Tuesday:

“New Mexico State University has reached a settlement agreement with William Benjamin, Deuce Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu. We’re pleased this situation has now come to a resolution and all parties are able to move forward. Our university has more than 400 student-athletes who are making a positive difference each day in the classroom, on their teams and in our community.”

An attorney for Heiar said he never got to share his version of events. The university also hired an outside law firm to investigate the hazing allegations.

University leaders said these same alleged incidents are the reason why they canceled the men’s basketball team’s season in February.

The attorney general’s office is still investigating for possible criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

MORE: