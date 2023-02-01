Hearings set for Baldwin, ‘Rust’ armorer and assistant director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rust shooting defendants Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and David Halls are all set to appear in court for the first time later this month.

Each will make the first appearance Feb. 24, beginning at 10 a.m. with Baldwin. Then, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls will have their hearings.

Each hearing is set for 15 minutes max and will be conducted remotely.

A plea conference for Halls is also set for 10 a.m., March 8, in Santa Fe. It’s set to take place in person at the First Judicial District Courthouse.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed each face involuntary manslaughter charges. Meanwhile, the Santa Fe district attorney says Halls accepted a plea deal.

The district attorney formally filed the charges Tuesday.

