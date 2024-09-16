Heart of New Mexico: Riding for rescues

With a name like Bud Kingston, it's not hard to imagine why those around him describe him as, "an old cowboy." That name carries deep meaning for Kingston, who did a special ride to raise money to carry on the legacies of old cowboys in his family.

STANLEY, N.M. — With a name like Bud Kingston, it’s not hard to imagine why those around him describe him as, “an old cowboy.”

Kingston is riding his horse from border to border across the state of New Mexico. 400 miles along U.S. Highway 60 from the Arizona border to Texico over two weeks. It’s a long, grueling ride.

“They’re kind of a different breed,” Colton Smyth said of old cowboys. “I liked to believe that I’m tough like them.”

Smyth knows old cowboys. His grandfather trained horses and mules for the U.S. Forest Service. His father also helped train the horses for APD’s Mounted Horse Unit.

Now, Smyth is the ranch foreman for the Walkin’ N Circles Ranch. It’s his job to train their horses and get them ready for adoption.

“I’ve never met somebody who loves a horse more than an old cowboy,” said Smyth.

That is why Kingston is making this ride, this time.

“I started this ride 25 years ago,” Kingston said.

Back then, however, Kingston had to call off his attempt to cross the entire state on horseback at the halfway point.

“I’ve always wanted to go back and complete the entire ride,” said Kingston.

This time he’s raising money for the Walkin’ N Circles Ranch.

At 65 years old, getting started was one of the hardest parts.

“The wife, at first, said, ‘No way, uh-uh, you’re not going to go do that. You’re not as young as you used to be.’ All this,” Kingston said. “I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m in good shape. I’ll be alright.’”

Persistence paid off. Now he hopes others will pitch in to help horses in need.

“There’s still good people out here,” Kingston said, describing the New Mexicans he’s come across on his ride.

He arrived in Texico on Saturday, completing his epic journey.

Kingston said they’ve raised $14,000 but he’d like to hit the $15,000 mark. You can donate to the Walkin’ N Circles Ranch here.