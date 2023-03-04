Heartbroken family speaks about man killed near Blake’s Lotaburger 

“He had a lot of talent, a lot of talent,” said Arturo Lucero, the brother of 33-year-old Jesse Ortega, known as an artist and wood carver.

Until yesterday.

“They came to get breakfast,” explained Lucero, about his brother and his husband. They were near the Blake’s on Central near Eubank when everything changed.

“Some random person was doing donuts in this parking lot and almost hit them,” said Lucero. “They had a shopping cart, they pushed the shopping cart at him, he rolled down the window and opened fire.”

He says the couple was stopping for breakfast before going to pick up a housing voucher to get themselves a new, stable place to live.

Jesse died on the way to the hospital. His husband Andres survived.

“I loved him with all I had and it’s not fair,” said Jesse’s brother. “Random acts of violence shouldn’t be happening and it’s not OK that my brother’s life got taken and Andres is in bad condition right now, it’s not fair. He had a daughter that’s devastated, his whole family’s devastated, he had a lot of potential and it got taken from him. From us,” said Lucero.

