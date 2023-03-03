Shooting outside Blake’s marks 17th Albuquerque homicide of 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people were shot outside a Blake’s Lotaburger in the International District Thursday morning. One victim died, and the other was taken to the hospital.

The shooting marks the 17th homicide investigation of 2023 – nine of those cases are still unsolved. Compared to this time last year, APD was investigating 20 homicides by the beginning of March.

INVESTIGATION UPDATES

Albuquerque police are investigating a Feb. 24 death that is now considered suspicious. Police said Ryan Marien was found dead near McMahon and Golf Course on the West Side. Authorities are looking at evidence to determine if the death was a result of an accident or negligence.

Albuquerque police also provided an update on a Feb. 19 case. Police originally thought it was a domestic murder-suicide but now they say, after further investigation, 18-year-old Isabella Bewley was killed on accident after the shooter shot himself in the head – and the bullet went through his skull and struck Bewley.

2022 HOMICIDES

As for the 120 homicide cases last year, APD has solved 68 of them and 81 suspects have been arrested or charged.

STATEMENT FROM BLAKE’S LOTABURGER

“An early morning shooting is under investigation by the Albuquerque Police Department near Central Avenue and Moon. Blake’s Lotaburger employees heard shots and called 911. The incident occurred while the restaurant was closed before opening this morning. Blake’s employees were not involved or injured in the incident. This devastates Blake’s Lotaburger, and our hearts go out to the families and friends of the individual who was fatally shot and the other who has been reported as wounded this morning. Blake’s Lotaburger is fully cooperating with APD as needed.”