Here’s how to nominate your True Hero

All over New Mexico, people are doing extraordinary things to help their neighbors, communities, and our state. If you know someone whose efforts deserve recognition, now’s the time to nominate them as one of this year’s New Mexico Magazine 10 True Heroes. The deadline is June 30.

In the past, True Heroes have come from all over the state and represent a variety of communities – from larger cities to our smallest towns. Each True Hero will be featured in a special edition of New Mexico Magazine and have a feature story on KOB 4 and KOB.com.

Danielle Todesco spoke with Anna Maria Gonzales with New Mexico Magazine about the nomination process and what it means to be a true hero. You can see that interview in the video above.