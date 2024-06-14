Heroic New Mexico dog receives global praise after saving family 

SANTA FE, N.M. – A dog who lives in northern New Mexico is capturing hearts around the world. His story is going viral after he risked his life to protect his family from a potential intruder.

“Pancho” was rescued from Española Humane eight years ago, but last week, he may have rescued his family.

Police say a 16-year-old trespassed on the family’s property armed with a knife, but Pancho didn’t let him get far. The dog put up a fight that nearly cost him his life. Now, this hero is getting the recognition he deserves.

Santa Fe County deputies say a teenager armed with a knife trespassed onto Pancho’s family’s property last week.

“Pancho very bravely jumped in to protect his family and in the process was kicked repeatedly by the intruder, and Pancho kept trying to protect his family,” said Mattie Allen, director of communications for Española Humane.

The suspect also stabbed and slashed Pancho’s neck.

“His jugular vein was severed, The fact that his trachea and esophagus are still intact is pretty miraculous. It was so deep it was a gaping wound,” saud Allen.

Pancho never backed down, and the suspect took off. But the hero was in bad shape. His family wrapped his neck with towels and drove all the way to Albuquerque looking for an emergency vet. But there was no luck, so they rushed Pancho to where it all began for him – Española Humane.

“As we were prepping him for surgery, his heart did stop. One of our vet techs very bravely did chest compressions and our vet was able to resuscitate him with medication,” Allen said.

Finally, after hours apart, Pancho was stable and reunited with his family.

“Was just telling him what a good boy he was and how proud he was of him, and that he deserved to have ribeyes every day for the rest of his life,” said Allen.

Española Humane posted the heartwarming story on social media. On Wednesday, the popular Instagram account, WeRateDogs, reposted the story and gave Pancho a rating of 15 \10 – their highest honor.

The post has been liked by more than half-a-million people, with thousands singing Pancho’s and Española Humane’s praises.

But do you remember that promise Pancho’s owner made to him of ribeyes? Well, Omaha Steaks got wind of it, and they commented “We would love to send a cooler full of juicy ribeyes for his recovery! Get well soon, Pancho!”

Pancho is getting better. He can stand again and is getting stronger every day. It’s made easier with the love he’s receiving from all over the world.

“I don’t think most of us would do that for each other, and yet our dogs would do it over and over again,” said Allen. “I think it’s remarkable for people to think their dog would do something like that to save them, and it makes us really think how much our dogs love us unconditionally.”

Santa Fe County deputies say that teen, who nearly killed Pancho, is facing trespassing and animal cruelty charges.

Española Humane plans to hold a big barbecue for Pancho when his ribeyes arrive from Omaha Steaks.

If you want to donate to Española Humane, click here.