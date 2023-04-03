High fire danger likely again Tuesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High fire danger is likely to continue Tuesday as a cold front will cool the temperatures but won’t quell the winds in New Mexico.

High wind warnings are posted almost everywhere for now. Areas not under that warning are under a wind advisory.

For days like these, which will also be windy, don’t burn outdoors. Limit your time outside if you have respiratory issues, such as asthma.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect in her full forecast, in the video above.