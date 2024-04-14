High wind and fire threat increases in New Mexico Monday and Tuesday

Strong to damaging southwest to west winds and dangerous critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of central and eastern New Mexico Monday and Tuesday.

The strongest wind speeds will focus over the south central mountains Monday. Then over the northern mountains Monday night into Tuesday.

Isolated showers and storms are likely in the northern mountains along a cold front that will race across the state from west to east Monday.

