High wind, snow storm warnings posted in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Various warnings are posted across New Mexico as a winter storm system brings winds and snow to the state.

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning around 11:24 a.m. Whiteout conditions in heavy blowing snow and dangerous, life-threatening travel, on I-40 near Grants and Thoreau and U.S. 550 near Cuba, were likely.

That area near the Continental Divide was already under a winter storm warning. 49 mph wind gusts are possible in Grants and 63 mph wind gusts are possible in Gallup.

Most of New Mexico, including the snow-squall area, is under a wind warning. Gusts of around 55-70 mph, even as high as 80 mph, are likely.

In Las Vegas, 72 mph wind gusts are possible. 68 mph gusts are possible in Socorro. 66 mph gusts are also possible in Roswell.

To Roswell now, and dust is starting to become a thing. With no precip down here, I’d imagine that’s going to be the big impact on travel (aside from those 70 mph gusts predicted for later). #nmwx pic.twitter.com/i8MLPJMqzE — Matt Grubs (@MattGrubs) February 22, 2023

Raton and Red River may get 63 mph wind gusts to go with a few inches of snow they’re expecting. Even worse, Ruidoso will see a few inches of snow and as high as 76 mph wind gusts.

In the Albuquerque metro, 63 mph wind gusts provoked an air quality alert. Contractors and businesses needing to generate dust were also instructed to shut down immediately.

Steve Stucker shares more in his full forecast, in the video above.