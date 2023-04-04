High winds moves across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. – The wind caused traffic lights to bounce, but it didn’t seem to slow down most drivers and walkers.

It kicked up a lot of dirt and dust, forming a haze around the Sandias and prompting an air quality alert in Bernalillo County for folks with respiratory conditions.

It also made things tough for drivers.

“It’s pretty dusty outside. It’s hard to commute in this dust. You know, the visibility is kind of hard to see and everything,” said Sunjohn Hunt.

Albuquerque is under high wind warnings until 9 p.m. Tuesday but conditions here are not quite as severe as they could be later in southeastern New Mexico.

A video showed the strong gusts in Roswell Tuesday, and it’s only expected to get stronger through the night.

Some folks nervous out on the roads as this wind pushes them and others around.

