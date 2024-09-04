Historic Wild West-era hotel to close this month

The St. James Hotel is closing after 152 years. The hotel served the likes of Billy the Kid, Jesse James, Wyatt Earp and others.

CIMARRON, N.M. — A famed hotel of the Wild West, which served the likes of Billy the Kid, Jesse James and Wyatt Earp, will be closing soon.

The historic St. James Hotel in Cimarron is closing after 152 years. The hotel was built back in 1872. In the days of the Wild West, it was a popular stop on the old Santa Fe Trail.

In July, the hotel cut back their restaurant hours due to a staffing shortage. They posted Sunday on their social media page about the closure.

“It is with regret to inform the public of our upcoming closure. The staff and management would like to thank all of our patrons for the continued support throughout the years,” the post read.

The last day it will be open is September 16th.