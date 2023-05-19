Hobbs police: Walmart shooting suspects arrested after pursuit in Texas

HOBBS, N.M. — Two suspects face charges for their alleged roles in a deadly shooting and attempted armed robbery in a busy area of Hobbs.

The suspects are accused of an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s and fatally shooting Jordan Ruiz in the nearby Walmart parking lot Thursday night.

After the shooting, Hobbs police allege the suspects took off in a stolen vehicle. Then, after police sent an alert, deputies in Texas found them.

However, the suspects reportedly refused to pull over, which began a reported 111-mile high-speed pursuit.

Eventually, Hobbs police say a law enforcement official pulled a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle.

Police identified the suspected shooter as a juvenile male found inside the vehicle.

They arrested him and charged him with first-degree murder and attempt to commit armed robbery. Authorities plan to try him as an adult.

Authorities also arrested the 18-year-old driver. He faces accessory charges, as well as fourth-degree larceny and vehicle theft charges.

A juvenile female, found in the car, is currently not facing charges.

The pursuit involved deputies in Culberson, Reeves and Hudsepth counties in Texas, as well as U.S. Border Patrol and Texas DPS.

Reeves County, Texas, is around 135 miles south of Hobbs.

