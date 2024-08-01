Host families needed for Junior Hockey League players

The New Mexico Ice Wolves are gearing up for a new season, and that includes finding host families to house all the young players.

KOB 4 talked with team leaders and a player about the rather unique arrangement.

“Host families are the backbone of every really good junior hockey program, and they play a huge part in our players’ development, especially on the off-ice,” said Vinny Bohn, a New Mexico Ice Wolves assistant coach.

New Mexico Ice Wolves team leaders know the idea of asking community members to house their players each season may sound strange, but that’s how the Junior Hockey Leagues work.

“They go in, and they live with these families, because it is probably their first time away from home,” said Tina Tonlin, a New Mexico Ice Wolves host family coordinator.

It’s a big adjustment for the 17 to 21-year-old players to pack up after high school and travel to New Mexico to improve their skills for the chance to make it on a college team.

“We invest a lot of time in these players and developing them, you know, we do video without media practices, extra practices, we get them actual workouts. We do whatever we can to advance on the NCAA, but, they still have to go home, and they still have to eat, and they still have to have a life,” said Bohn.

That’s where families like Tomlin and Gregory Bronson come in. They’re about to host a player from Minnesota for the third year in a row.

“We actually see him like he’s our son, right? He’s just like, he’s just part of the family,” said Tomlin.

It’s the same story for Francois Devilliers who’s coming back to New Mexico for a second season.

“Rick and Ramona really have, you know, integrated me with their family. We watch movies together, we eat dinner every night,” said Francois Devilliers, a New Mexico Ice Wolves player. “They call me the grandson now, and I see them as family as well.”

It is a big ask though. Host families must provide a room for their player and are expected to keep enough food in the house.

The team does provide a $425 monthly stipend and families don’t have to commit to the whole season.

“There are reservations that a lot of these families might have. But I’m gonna be honest, like, it might be the best decision of your life,” said Devilliers.

Team leaders need more New Mexicans to make that decision. The Ice Wolves are looking for about 10 more families to open their homes, and hopefully their hearts, to players this season.

“They don’t have to be hockey fans, although we want them to be, we can teach them how to be hockey fans. But just that, just know that this is a young man who is wanting to pursue and has dedicated his life to this, and we honor that,” said Tomlin.

