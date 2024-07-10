How can people in Ruidoso get FEMA disaster assistance?

The Ruidoso fires and subsequent flooding left people in a tough spot but there is assistance to help them.

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Flooding is just one of the recent hits to the Village of Ruidoso as they’re still reeling from wildfires that destroyed homes and businesses.

Residents and business owners are still trying to pick up the pieces from the South Fork and Salt Fires and that subsequent flooding.

FEMA is reminding people there’s plenty of help available and to apply for it as soon as possible.

“We want to make sure that New Mexicans, who need help as a result of the wildfires and floods that occurred late last month, are able to apply,” said Roberto Baltodano, the external affairs officer for FEMA.

Baltodano adds, even if you don’t think your house has any damage, it’s better to register. That period lasts for 60 days and ends at the end of August.

“We remind you that there are invisible damages, particularly when it comes to floods,” Baltodano said. “There may be unforeseen damages that will resurface down the line 3 to 6 months down the line.”

Baltodano adds you should watch out for scammers. One way to identify if a call is from FEMA is someone from FEMA will always identify themselves.

“My name is so-and-so. I’m an inspector from FEMA, and they can provide you with the either the last four of your registration number, or you could ask them to provide them with that information,” he said.

You can apply for assistance by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., using the FEMA app or going on their website.