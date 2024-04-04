How is pollen measured in New Mexico?

Your allergy symptoms may be worse one week and not as bad the next, and it all comes down to exactly what kind of pollen is peaking.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Your allergy symptoms may be worse one week and not as bad the next, and it all comes down to exactly what kind of pollen is peaking.

KOB 4 Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker explains how all that different pollen is detected.

Watch the video above for more.

MORE: