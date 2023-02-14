How this winter storm may impact in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Western New Mexico and the northern mountains will be hit first by an incoming storm system that will eventually bring snow to much of the state.

The snow will impact the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metros Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. I-25 from Glorieta Pass to the Colorado border could even see major-to-extreme travel impacts.

For Tuesday night, major travel impacts are likely for I-40 from Gallup to Grants and U.S. 550 along the Continental Divide. Those impacts will taper off Wednesday for I-40 and Wednesday night for U.S. 550.

Cuba will likely see the most snowfall, with 6-8 inches of snow possible. Gallup may see 4-6 inches and Grants may see 3-4 inches.

The worst weather will be along I-25 from Santa Fe to the Colorado border.

From Glorieta Pass to Raton, major travel impacts are likely. There may even be extreme impacts on I-25 toward Raton Pass.

Around 6-8 inches of snow is possible in Raton through Wednesday. Las Vegas and Santa Fe could also see around 2-3 inches. The Santa Fe metro will likely see moderate travel impacts Wednesday.

North of there, Red River may see 12-18 inches and Chama may see 8-12 inches. Even heavier snowfall will come to higher-elevation areas and bring some nice powder to the slopes.

The Albuquerque metro can expect strong winds and cold air to surge in by Wednesday morning. A possible 1-3 inches of snowfall and locally heavy snowfall may moderately impact travel Wednesday.

Moderate travel impacts are likely when traveling on I-40 toward Clines Corners. 2-3 inches of snow are likely there.

Elsewhere, Ruidoso and Clayton could each see 4-6 inches.

Snow won’t be this storm’s only major impact. Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us the possible damaging winds and snow, in the video above.

STORM WATCH