Human remains found near New Mexico/Texas border

JAL, N.M. — 10 to 20 human remains have been found in Jal near the New Mexico/Texas border while police followed up on a 2019 missing person case.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report that involved a Jal resident who said they had an unsettling encounter with 28-year-old Cecil Villanueva while offering him a ride.

The witness told police Villanueva was carrying two bags, made alarming statements and was throwing objects that looked like human bones from the vehicle.

Authorities say they found human bones after they searched near a convenience store and Villanueva’s location. Police also searched a property Villanueva had been staying at on South 4th Street, and they found more human bones, including portions of a skull and jawbone.

In a later search, investigators found evidence of 10 to 20 human skulls. They have been transported to Albuquerque for further analysis.

Lea County officials say this case is being closely tied to the 2019 disappearance of Angela McManes whose last known location was near the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.